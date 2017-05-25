Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Counselling Support for Carers

34 Wretham Place Shieldfield, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE2 1XY
0191 261 5234
www.caringhandscharity.org.uk
contact@caringhandscharity.org.uk

About Counselling Support for Carers

Counselling offers a safe, supportive environment, in which you can talk through issues, concerns and worries. Counselling can help you make sense of your feelings, make changes in your life or come to terms with what can't be changed. Caring Hands have their own counsellor qualified to degree level. The counsellor abides by a code of ethics and is a member of the B.A.C.P.

Who runs this service

  • Caring Hands Charity

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above living in Newcastle upon Tyne

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
