Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

County Care Independent Living Ltd

Ground Floor, Unit 4, Woking 8, Forsyth Road, Woking,
GU21 5SB
01483 224183
www.countycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • County Care Independent Living Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017