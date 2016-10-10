Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Coventry and Warwickshire

Unit E5, Holly Farm Business Park, Honiley, Kenilworth,
CV8 1NP
07533 907741

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Hannah-Grace Home Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017