"Coxhill Manor is in a peaceful and secluded location on the outskirts of Chobham, near Woking in Surrey. The building retains a myriad of period features, from stained glass and leaded windows, to parquet flooring, original fireplaces and rooms with fine high ceilings. It provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. It recently added a number of garden rooms, affording wonderful views over the grounds. Residents can relax in day rooms, enjoy fine dining in two restaurant-style dining rooms, or chat over a latte in the coffee bar. Staff always encourage residents to furnish their rooms with important personal possessions, to really make the space their own. The home has an open visiting policy.

