Nursing home

Coxhill Manor Nursing and Residential Home

Station Road, Chobham, Woking,
GU24 8AU
01276 858926
www.caringhomes.org

About Coxhill Manor Nursing and Residential Home

"Coxhill Manor is in a peaceful and secluded location on the outskirts of Chobham, near Woking in Surrey. The building retains a myriad of period features, from stained glass and leaded windows, to parquet flooring, original fireplaces and rooms with fine high ceilings. It provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. It recently added a number of garden rooms, affording wonderful views over the grounds. Residents can relax in day rooms, enjoy fine dining in two restaurant-style dining rooms, or chat over a latte in the coffee bar. Staff always encourage residents to furnish their rooms with important personal possessions, to really make the space their own. The home has an open visiting policy.

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Alan Horler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

