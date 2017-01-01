Cradlehall is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential care and care for young people with disabilities, on the outskirts of Inverness with the A9 nearby. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a quiet lounge and a conservatory. There are weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser as well as chiropody and alternative therapy services, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts and performances from professional entertainers and local school children, as well as outings to restaurants and local places of interest. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts to help keep the raised flowerbeds looking good and there is a secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

