Cranmer Court is located on Farleigh Common, near Warlingham. The home is located within large and attractive landscaped gardens, easily accessible from the ground floor rooms, some of which have their own patio area. First floor bedrooms have Juliet balconies, ensuring that residents can take the fresh air and enjoy the gardens whenever they choose. The balconies at Cranmer Court form an intrinsic part of the home's design. Traditional building materials have been used throughout, including mellow brick and slate roof tiles. There are spacious dining rooms and well-appointed lounges. The home provides residential, nursing and dementia care.

