Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Creative Support - Clover Court & Warden Road

Flat 2, Clover Court, Springwood Crescent, Edgware,
HA8 8FT
07976 915989
www.creativesupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Creative Support Limited

Registered manager

Pinky Parekh

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017