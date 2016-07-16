Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Creative Support - North East Lincolnshire Services

Office Suite 18, Alexandra Dock Business Centre, Fishermans Wharf, Grimsby,
DN31 1UL
01472 345174
www.creativesupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • North East Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Creative Support Limited

Registered manager

Helen Turner

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
