Residential care home

Critchill Court

Lynwood Close, Frome,
BA11 4DP
01373 461686
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Critchill Court

Critchill Court is located on the peaceful southwesterly side of the market town of Frome, close to local amenities. There is a dedicated area providing safety, security and comfort for residents with dementia. This area also includes a private, enclosed garden for residents to enjoy. All bedrooms are furnished to a high standard, and many residents personalise their rooms with their own furnishings. All rooms are fitted with a nurse call system. The dining room and many bedrooms overlook a large courtyard at the centre of Critchill Court; and the pond and flower beds can be seen through the picture windows. Activities co-ordinators organise a range of activities; outings are arranged for all residents and include visits to local pubs, garden centres and theatres. Critchill Court has been awarded Accredited status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 46Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
