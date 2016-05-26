Croft House is situated at the foot of the picturesque Quantock Hills, just two miles from the coast. Croft House has a dedicated area providing safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. This space includes a private and enclosed level garden for residents to enjoy. Accommodation is arranged in small, intimate groups. The home is tastefully furnished throughout, and residents are welcome to personalise their room. All bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. There is plenty of choice of activities for residents; from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities include free wi-fi and Skype. Croft House has been awarded Commended status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

