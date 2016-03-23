Croft Meadow was opened in 2009 in the West Sussex village of Steyning. The home has six wings each with ten bedrooms with full en suite facilities comprising walk-in shower, toilet and hand basin. Each wing has its own dedicated lounge/diner and assisted bathroom facilities. An indoor gallery runs the length of the building linking the wings to the facilities and making the home easy to get around. There are additional quiet communal spaces at the ends of the gallery and two lifts. Croft Meadow provides nursing and residential care for the frail elderly and for those living with a dementia.

