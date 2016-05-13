Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Cross Park House

Monksbridge Road, Brixham,
TQ5 9NB
01803 856619
www.stone-haven.co.uk

About Cross Park House

Cross Park House is an Edwardian building with purpose-built care facilities on the very edge of Brixham in Devon. There are two sitting rooms and an airy conservatory looking out at the home_s gardens, which also include a fish pond. A hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician all visit regularly. Organised activities include arts and crafts and music.

Accommodation

  • 23Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 22Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Torbay

Who runs this service

  • Stonehaven (Healthcare) Ltd

Registered manager

Ann-Marie Wilkinson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
