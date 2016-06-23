Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Croxley House

The Green, Croxley Green, Rickmansworth,
WD3 3JB
01923 775134
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Croxley House

Croxley House is situated in the village of Croxley Green, Hertfordshire. The care home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. On duty 24 hours a day, Croxley House's staff offer care to meet individual residents' requirements. The main sitting room overlooks Croxley Green with the comfortable library providing a quieter reading environment. The home's gardens include two aviaries and a well-stocked fish pond. Walkways provide easy access around the garden where residents can enjoy the tranquil setting or join in with any of the garden projects. A summerhouse is frequented during the warmer months by residents wishing to read, relax and enjoy the surroundings. Strong ties with the local community ensures regular visits to the home from speakers and entertainers. A choice of delicious freshly prepared dishes is available with all special dietary requirements catered for.

Accommodation

  • 31Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Maria Baughurst

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
