Domiciliary care

Cumbria Care Domiciliary and Reablement Service - Copeland and Allerdale

Adult and Local Services, Blencathra House, Tangier Street, Whitehaven,
CA28 7UW
07876 447957
www.cumbria.gov.uk/cumbriacare/cumbriacarereablement.asp

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Cumbria County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
