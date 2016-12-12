Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Cura Heart Wokingham

Office 62, Trinity Court, Molly Millars Lane, Wokingham,
RG41 2PY
0118 327 7912
www.curaheart.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • The Cura Heart Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
