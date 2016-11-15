Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Currergate Nursing Home

Skipton Road, Steeton, Keighley,
BD20 6PE
01535 653204
www.czajka.co.uk/currergate.html

About Currergate Nursing Home

Currergate was established in 1982 and provides nursing care as well as intermediate, terminal and convalescent care near Airedale Hospital on the outskirts of Keighley and Skipton. The Jacobean style Grade II listed building was once a restaurant and retains features such as the eating and bar areas. There are 30 single and four twin rooms, all with en suite facilities and a nurse call system. A number of ground floor rooms have patio doors that open out onto the terraces and gardens. Residents are encouraged to bring personal items such as small items of furniture, photographs, ornaments and other treasured mementoes to help make their room their own. Everyone has access to a computer with wi-fi. The home has an oak-panelled lounge and a large conservatory and is set in four acres of grounds.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Czajka Properties Limited

Registered manager

Pamela Ward

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017