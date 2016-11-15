Currergate was established in 1982 and provides nursing care as well as intermediate, terminal and convalescent care near Airedale Hospital on the outskirts of Keighley and Skipton. The Jacobean style Grade II listed building was once a restaurant and retains features such as the eating and bar areas. There are 30 single and four twin rooms, all with en suite facilities and a nurse call system. A number of ground floor rooms have patio doors that open out onto the terraces and gardens. Residents are encouraged to bring personal items such as small items of furniture, photographs, ornaments and other treasured mementoes to help make their room their own. Everyone has access to a computer with wi-fi. The home has an oak-panelled lounge and a large conservatory and is set in four acres of grounds.

