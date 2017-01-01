Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Cwrt Clwydi Gwyn Care Home

New Road, Skewen, Neath, Neath Port Talbot,
SA10 6YA
01792 815096

About Cwrt Clwydi Gwyn Care Home

Cwrt Clwydi Gwyn is a purpose-built home offering residential and dementia care in the village of Skewen, on the outskirts of Neath, close to the A465 and the M4. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Its entertainment, party room and games room complete with a dart board, pool table and TV is always a hive of activity and the home organises bingo, knitting, pamper days, music and movement and visits from professional entertainers. The home has a GP service, hair salon and visits for chiropody and alternative therapies. A large, mature garden is popular with residents who enjoy helping to keep the vegetable garden looking good, while the patio area is a place of tranquillity to watch the wildlife which often visits the garden.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
