Domiciliary care

D and S Homecare Services

48 Middleton Road, Stockport,
SK5 6SH
0161 442 8973

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Sonia Beverley McCullough

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
