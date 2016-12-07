Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Daisy Nook House

Bamburgh Drive, Ashton Under Lyne,
OL7 9SX
0161 343 1033

About Daisy Nook House

Daisy Nook House is located in Ashton-Under-Lyne and is easily accessible from the M60. The home offers residential care, day care and dementia care for both long-term and short-stay residents. The home is able to offer a range of room types including some with walk-in shower facilities. Daisy Nook House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The secure court yard garden has raised flowerbeds and gives opportunity for all to be involved in planting and pruning supported by activity staff who as well as gardening offer a varied program throughout the week.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Ronald Duke

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
