Dale Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and day care in Southport, with the A570 and A565 close by. All bedrooms have washroom facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. It organises events such as professional entertainment, music therapy, pet therapy a gentlemen_s social group and a ladies_ pamper club, and has an activities room and a sensory room. Staff also organise regular outings to nearby places of interest such as the local parks and the marina. An open and secure patio and decking area provides a place of tranquillity outdoors.

