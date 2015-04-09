Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Daneside Court Nursing Home

Chester Way, Northwich,
CW9 5JA
01606 40700
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/daneside-court/

About Daneside Court Nursing Home

Daneside Court is a specially-converted home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care near Northwich and the A533. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. It provides a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and other therapies, as well as having its own minibus. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, music therapy and local school and show performances. There are spacious lawned gardens and a summerhouse surrounded by mature trees, while green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Farrell

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

