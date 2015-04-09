Daneside Court is a specially-converted home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care near Northwich and the A533. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. It provides a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and other therapies, as well as having its own minibus. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, music therapy and local school and show performances. There are spacious lawned gardens and a summerhouse surrounded by mature trees, while green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.