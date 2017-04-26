Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Daneside Mews

Chester Way, Northwich,
CW9 5JA
01606 351935
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/daneside-mews/

About Daneside Mews

Daneside Mews is a purpose-built home offering specialist dementia care near the River Dane in Northwich, and close to the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is a quiet lounge and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise as well as regular outings to local places of interest including the library, local parks and the nearby Salt Museum. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies available, a mobile shop, bar service and designated smoking area. There is an attractive courtyard garden and a patio area and summer house complete with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 34Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
