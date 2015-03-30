Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Danso Care

1624 Great Cambridge Road, Enfield,
EN1 4SZ
01992 788338
www.dansocare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Enfield

Who runs this service

  • Danso Care Limited

Registered manager

Claudette Parkins-Scott

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
