Support group

Activities day centre

0rrell Hall Barn Spring Road Orrell Wigan, Wigan, Greater Manchester,
WN5 OJH
01942 564440
www.reflectionswigan.co.uk
duncan@reflectionswigan.co.uk

About Activities day centre

As an activities day centre for people living with dementia, there is an endless list of activities available to the guests to celebrate every occasion, including a special Reflections pub. Activities available include arts and crafts. socialising with friends, life story work, reminiscence, gentle exercise, various games, walking, gardening/outdoor activities, themed days, music and dancing, singing, Tai Chi sessions and Zumba.

Who runs this service

  • Reflections Wigan CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
