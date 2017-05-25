Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

1-3 The Cloisters, Wantage, Oxfordshire,
OX12 8AQ
01235 760428
www.octoberclub.org.uk
enquiries@octoberclub.org.uk

About Alzheimers Day Care Centre

The October Club cares for people with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. The Club provides a safe and comfortable day centre where clients will be cared for with understanding and dignity, and give brief respite and support for carers and relatives. The Club has a range of appropriate activities, including card and board games, bingo, musical activities, indoor bowls and skittles, art and craft, quizzes and entertainment. A hot and nourishing meal is provided at lunchtime and beverages are available at any time.

Who runs this service

  • The October Club

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
