About Alzheimers Day Care Centre

The October Club cares for people with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. The Club provides a safe and comfortable day centre where clients will be cared for with understanding and dignity, and give brief respite and support for carers and relatives. The Club has a range of appropriate activities, including card and board games, bingo, musical activities, indoor bowls and skittles, art and craft, quizzes and entertainment. A hot and nourishing meal is provided at lunchtime and beverages are available at any time.