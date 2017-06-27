Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Amy Woodgate Specialist Day Centre

Nigel Fisher Way, Chessington, Surrey,
KT9 2SN
020 8274 4050
www.yourhealthcare.org

About Amy Woodgate Specialist Day Centre

A 44 bed residential and day care resource centre for people with dementia in Chessington, offering both social day care, residential and respite care. Amy Woodgate is a purpose built specialist resource for people with dementia. The service offers a longer day than most traditional day centres to offer respite for carers of people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Your Healthcare CIC

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with dementia aged 65 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
