A 44 bed residential and day care resource centre for people with dementia in Chessington, offering both social day care, residential and respite care. Amy Woodgate is a purpose built specialist resource for people with dementia. The service offers a longer day than most traditional day centres to offer respite for carers of people with dementia.
