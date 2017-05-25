About Asian Elder's Daycare - Bolton

The Asian Elders resource centre offer a service to older people who are frail and disabled. A care plan is drawn up for each individual detailing their needs, and support is given where necessary. The following services are offered: a bathing facility, personal hygiene, meal provision, respite for carers, a transport facility, outings and onsite activities especially designed for people with disabilities. The Centre has fully trained bi-lingual staff. Free standard activities are offered during the day plus other extra services at a charge.