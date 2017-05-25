Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Asian Elder's Daycare - Bolton

Asian Elders Resource Centre 61 Northfield Street, Bolton, Greater Manchester,
BL3 5JH
01204 651123
www.aercbolton.co.uk
email@aercbolton.co.uk

About Asian Elder's Daycare - Bolton

The Asian Elders resource centre offer a service to older people who are frail and disabled. A care plan is drawn up for each individual detailing their needs, and support is given where necessary. The following services are offered: a bathing facility, personal hygiene, meal provision, respite for carers, a transport facility, outings and onsite activities especially designed for people with disabilities. The Centre has fully trained bi-lingual staff. Free standard activities are offered during the day plus other extra services at a charge.

Who runs this service

  • Asian Elders' Resource Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Asian older people and Asian carers living in Bolton. Services cater for older people with disabilities.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
