About Belle Friday Centre

Age UK Faversham and Sittingbournes's day centre in Teynham offers activities and support to a general group of older people on a Wednesday and Friday. Activities usually include arts & crafts, board games, bingo, reminiscence, music, shopping trips and outings. Transport can be provided or people can just drop in for part of the day to enjoy refreshments, lunch or activities. Hairdressing and chiropody are also offered by appointment or home visit. Day Opportunities are offered for those living with dementia on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. A range of stimulating activities are provided. Transport provided.