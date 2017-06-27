Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Belle Friday Centre

London Road Teynham, Sittingbourne, Kent,
ME9 9QH
01795 521052
www.ageuk.org.uk/favershamandsittingbourne

About Belle Friday Centre

Age UK Faversham and Sittingbournes's day centre in Teynham offers activities and support to a general group of older people on a Wednesday and Friday. Activities usually include arts & crafts, board games, bingo, reminiscence, music, shopping trips and outings. Transport can be provided or people can just drop in for part of the day to enjoy refreshments, lunch or activities. Hairdressing and chiropody are also offered by appointment or home visit. Day Opportunities are offered for those living with dementia on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. A range of stimulating activities are provided. Transport provided.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people living in the Teynham area, including people in the earlier stages of dementia. Three days a week the centre is specifically for people with dementia living in the in the Faversham or Sittingbourne area and who have been referred.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

