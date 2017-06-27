About Blandford Community Centre

Day Opportunities service for anyone, irrespective of their disability or age. Maintaining and developing various skills (including household skills) to maintain independent living. Accessing wider community, building and maintaining relationships with others and being engaged in meaningful activity, reducing feelings of loneliness. Developing and maintaining skills and ways to communicate successfully. Supporting people to maintain good nutrition and keeping a healthy weight. Assisting people to manage their personal hygiene or continence needs. Accessing a bath/shower and keeping clothing washed and maintained. Supporting people to access different facilities in the community (e.g. shopping, recreation, places of interest). Accessing various resources and information, including health and social care professionals and other opportunities available in the community. Enabling the carer to have respite knowing that the person they care for is engaged in social activity in a safe place.