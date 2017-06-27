Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Blandford Community Centre

Blandford Day Centre Heddington Drive, Blandford Forum,
DT11 7TP
01258 480762
www.tricuro.co.uk/services/employment-leisure-learning/leisure-learning/day-services/blandford-community-centre/
Dorset.BlandfordDayCentre@tricuro.co.uk

About Blandford Community Centre

Day Opportunities service for anyone, irrespective of their disability or age. Maintaining and developing various skills (including household skills) to maintain independent living. Accessing wider community, building and maintaining relationships with others and being engaged in meaningful activity, reducing feelings of loneliness. Developing and maintaining skills and ways to communicate successfully. Supporting people to maintain good nutrition and keeping a healthy weight. Assisting people to manage their personal hygiene or continence needs. Accessing a bath/shower and keeping clothing washed and maintained. Supporting people to access different facilities in the community (e.g. shopping, recreation, places of interest). Accessing various resources and information, including health and social care professionals and other opportunities available in the community. Enabling the carer to have respite knowing that the person they care for is engaged in social activity in a safe place.

Who runs this service

  • Tricuro

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone, irrespective of their disability or age. Day service available to people eligible for state-funded support as well anyone who wishes to fund privately. Community activities available to anyone who wishes to attend. Specialist activities and projects for people with memory loss - anyone.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
