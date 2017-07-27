About Bohanam House Day Centre

Day care for older people. A Mini Bus transport can be supplied with a tail lift for wheelchairs and a bus guide to assist on all trips. Refreshments are served on arrival , then the activity starts with various crafts and games to suit individual needs. Lunch includes a three course meal of the clients' choice. Activities include quiz, bingo, play your cards right, Beetle Drive or other activities chosen by the clients. More refreshments with cake are serviced before home time. The day centre also offers a fully assisted bathing service for those people that can't get in a bath. All the staff are DBS checked and fully trained carers.