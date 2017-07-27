Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Bohanam House Day Centre

Bohanam House Day Centre 2 Barnwood Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL2 0RX
01452 876195
www.osjct.co.uk
m.edwards@osjct.co.uk

About Bohanam House Day Centre

Day care for older people. A Mini Bus transport can be supplied with a tail lift for wheelchairs and a bus guide to assist on all trips. Refreshments are served on arrival , then the activity starts with various crafts and games to suit individual needs. Lunch includes a three course meal of the clients' choice. Activities include quiz, bingo, play your cards right, Beetle Drive or other activities chosen by the clients. More refreshments with cake are serviced before home time. The day centre also offers a fully assisted bathing service for those people that can't get in a bath. All the staff are DBS checked and fully trained carers.

Who runs this service

  • The Orders Of St. John Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with various illnesses, such as strokes, Parkinson's, mild dementia, or just lonely and need stimulation
  • People who access the transport service must live in a 5 mile radius from the day centre

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
