The Cameo Club team provides support for the elderly, frail and those affected by memory loss. Cameo Club is available to funded and private individuals on Mondays and Thursdays. In additional to companionship and gentle activities we provide a cooked two course lunch in the middle of the day. Transport can usually be arranged with volunteer drivers - at cost. Prospective members are welcome to visit with carers and/or family.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17