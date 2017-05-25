Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Cameo Day Centre Shepperton

Greeno Centre Glebeland Gardens, Shepperton, Surrey,
TW17 9DH
07902 259380
www.cameodaycentres.org.uk
apointon@ntlworld.com

About Cameo Day Centre Shepperton

A service providing day care for people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • CAMEO

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with memory impairment

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017