Capstone Dementia Day Care

92-94 Hopewell Drive, Chatham, Kent,
ME5 7PY
01634 406058
www.ageuk.org.uk/medway
DeniseBarrett@ageukmedway.org.uk

About Capstone Dementia Day Care

The Capstone dementia day centre offers practical help and support in a professional caring manner ensuring a person-centred approach. The day centre offers regular respite from caring. Transport can be arranged and the day includes a two course meal, drinks and snacks. There is a running programme of activities, which are specially designed for people with dementia. The ethos is to understand the person with dementia, and allow them to be themselves in a safe, non-medical and stimulating environment. The service aims to: improve daily living skills; encourage hobbies and interests; enhance well being; build relationships; promote confidence; maintain independence; reduce isolation.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Medway

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or with memory problems
  • Must be able to weight bear, there are no facilities for hoisting

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
