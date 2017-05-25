Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Caring Break Service - Day Centre

Ty Conway 1 Brenig Road Penlan, Swansea, Abertawe,
SA5 7BE
01792 653344
www.swanseacarerscentre.org.uk
viv@swanseacarerscentre.org.uk

About Caring Break Service - Day Centre

The day centre is a small, homely house in Penlan, Swansea. It provides a happy and vibrant environment. Visitors can enjoy a variety of creative activities whilst they are cared for and supported by qualified staff and trained volunteers. Provision of care includes: toileting, washing and changing, eating, drinking and oral care, support with medication, minimal assistance with moving, eg wheelchair to chair, and light housework.

Who runs this service

  • Swansea Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Frail and disabled people, including people with dementia (their carers benefit from respite)
  • Residents of Swansea

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
