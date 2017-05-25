The day centre is a small, homely house in Penlan, Swansea. It provides a happy and vibrant environment. Visitors can enjoy a variety of creative activities whilst they are cared for and supported by qualified staff and trained volunteers. Provision of care includes: toileting, washing and changing, eating, drinking and oral care, support with medication, minimal assistance with moving, eg wheelchair to chair, and light housework.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17