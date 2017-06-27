About Charles Clore Activity Centre

Full programme of structured activities: 9.30am-10.00am arrival and coffee morning; 10.00am-12.00pm morning activities; 12.00pm-1.30pm three-course lunch; 1.30pm-3.30pm afternoon activities; 3.30pm-4.00pm refreshments and departure. The centre is managed by qualified staff, including Support Workers. They can assist with clients' personal care, the use of an assisted bath and support needs. Attendance will require an initial referral (self referral or by a professional body) and assessment. Days include three-course lunch and refreshments. Activities include: craft workshop, cake decorating, bingo, reminiscence, exercise classes, gardening club and many more.