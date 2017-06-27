Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Charles Clore Activity Centre

Charles Clore Court 139 Appleford Road, Reading, Berkshire,
RG30 3NT
0118 950 7914
www.a2dominion.co.uk
activitiesteam@a2dominion.co.uk

About Charles Clore Activity Centre

Full programme of structured activities: 9.30am-10.00am arrival and coffee morning; 10.00am-12.00pm morning activities; 12.00pm-1.30pm three-course lunch; 1.30pm-3.30pm afternoon activities; 3.30pm-4.00pm refreshments and departure. The centre is managed by qualified staff, including Support Workers. They can assist with clients' personal care, the use of an assisted bath and support needs. Attendance will require an initial referral (self referral or by a professional body) and assessment. Days include three-course lunch and refreshments. Activities include: craft workshop, cake decorating, bingo, reminiscence, exercise classes, gardening club and many more.

Who runs this service

  • A2Dominion Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the age of 50 with a disability or people over the age of 60

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017