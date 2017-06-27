Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Curzon House Day Service

Curzon House Curzon Street Saltney, Chester, Flintshire,
CH4 8BP
01244 977926
www.vivocarechoices.co.uk
lyn.howat@vivocarechoices.co.uk

About Curzon House Day Service

Vivo Care Choices Limited's specialised Dementia Day Service provides a safe, stimulating professional environment for people with dementia to encourage and promote independence and to help maintain life skills, whilst also providing respite for Carers. They provide a bespoke service and are empathetic in understanding the needs of people with a diagnosis of a dementia type illness. Their dedicated team strives to deliver a fun, beneficial and worthwhile day with appropriate Service User led activities available throughout. They provide quality social and recreational activities and best possible advice on support for people's individual needs. It's essential for Vivo Care Choices' staff that everybody enjoys their day with them.

Who runs this service

  • Vivo Care Choices Limited

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people including people with a diagnosis of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017