Darnall Dementia Group provides day care for anyone who has dementia. Based in Darnall but a citywide service, the group is staffed by qualified workers and volunteers. The group offers a warm and friendly environment where people are respected and treated as individuals. Activities include having a chat and a drink, reminiscence, physical activities, games, lots of music, singing, dancing and concerts. The Centre also provides a support group for carers which are facilitated by an experienced worker.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17