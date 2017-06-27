Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Darnall Dementia Group

Lightwood House Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S8 8BG
0114 226 2116
www.darnalldementiagroup.co.uk
darnalldementia@yahoo.com

About Darnall Dementia Group

Darnall Dementia Group provides day care for anyone who has dementia. Based in Darnall but a citywide service, the group is staffed by qualified workers and volunteers. The group offers a warm and friendly environment where people are respected and treated as individuals. Activities include having a chat and a drink, reminiscence, physical activities, games, lots of music, singing, dancing and concerts. The Centre also provides a support group for carers which are facilitated by an experienced worker.

Who runs this service

  • Darnall Dementia Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


