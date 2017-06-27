About Darnall Dementia Group

Darnall Dementia Group provides day care for anyone who has dementia. Based in Darnall but a citywide service, the group is staffed by qualified workers and volunteers. The group offers a warm and friendly environment where people are respected and treated as individuals. Activities include having a chat and a drink, reminiscence, physical activities, games, lots of music, singing, dancing and concerts. The Centre also provides a support group for carers which are facilitated by an experienced worker.