About Davenham Day Centre

Vivo Care Choices Limited's specialised Dementia Day Service provides a safe, stimulating professional environment for people with dementia to encourage and promote independence and to help maintain life skills, whilst also providing respite for Carers. They provide a bespoke service and are empathetic in understanding the needs of people with a diagnosis of a dementia type illness. Their dedicated team strives to deliver a fun, beneficial and worthwhile day with appropriate Service User led activities available throughout. They provide quality social and recreational activities and best possible advice on support for people's individual needs. It's essential for Vivo Care Choices' staff that everybody enjoys their day with them.