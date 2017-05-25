About Day Break Dementia Service Gravesend and Dartford

A vital day service to provide a respite break to carers of those living with dementia. The person living with dementia will be supported in this purpose built day centre, with skilled staff focusing on providing a friendly and stimulating experience, including reminiscence, daily living skills, reality orientation, games, entertainment, a main meal and refreshments, access to a dementia garden, and inclusion with the main centre for key activities and parties.