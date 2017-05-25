Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Day Break Dementia Service Gravesend and Dartford

The Fleming Resource Centre Clarence Row, Gravesend, Kent,
DA12 1HJ
01474 564898
www.ageuk.org.uk/northwestkent
contactus@ageuknorthwestkent.org.uk

About Day Break Dementia Service Gravesend and Dartford

A vital day service to provide a respite break to carers of those living with dementia. The person living with dementia will be supported in this purpose built day centre, with skilled staff focusing on providing a friendly and stimulating experience, including reminiscence, daily living skills, reality orientation, games, entertainment, a main meal and refreshments, access to a dementia garden, and inclusion with the main centre for key activities and parties.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK North West Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older People aged 55 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017