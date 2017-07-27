Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day care

Hopwood Court 1 William Hopwood Street Audley, Blackburn, Lancashire,
BB1 1LX
01254 692278
www.ageuk.org.uk/blackburnwithdarwen/our-services/day-care/
enquiries@ageukbwd.org.uk

About Day care

Enable individuals to maintain or improve their physical or mental health. Promotes independent living and increased well-being by offering person centred care. Provides respite to carers/families to enable them to 'have a break' and support them to continue to care. Wide range of social and therapeutic activities including a training kitchen and therapy room. Dementia care, personal care such as bathing in fully equipped bathrooms, transport to and from the centre, hot two course lunch and regular refreshments for all dietary needs, and a culturally sensitive environment.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Blackburn with Darwen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Over 50s who are physically frail and/or have mental health needs. Referral can be by Social Services or individuals can use their Personal Budget or self-fund.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
