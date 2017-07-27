About Day care

Enable individuals to maintain or improve their physical or mental health. Promotes independent living and increased well-being by offering person centred care. Provides respite to carers/families to enable them to 'have a break' and support them to continue to care. Wide range of social and therapeutic activities including a training kitchen and therapy room. Dementia care, personal care such as bathing in fully equipped bathrooms, transport to and from the centre, hot two course lunch and regular refreshments for all dietary needs, and a culturally sensitive environment.