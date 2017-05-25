Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Care Chester-le-Street

Pelton Community Centre Front Street Pelton, Chester Le Street, Durham,
DH2 1DE
0191 370 2450
www.durhamalliance.com
durhamalliance@btconnect.com

About Day Care Chester-le-Street

DACC is a member Co-operative (I&P 28016) and its members are the people who use or provide its services. The Day Care provided is to help enable their elderly client members to continue to live in their own homes and communities. DACC offers a warm and friendly atmosphere with trained staff recruited from the local community providing stimulating activities and outings. Breakfast and afternoon snacks and a three course lunchtime meal are included and transport can be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Durham Alliance For Community Care (DACC)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Individuals aged 50 and above for social contact and/or carer relief

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
