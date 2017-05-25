Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Care - William & Patricia Venton Centre

The William & Patricia Venton Centre Astor Drive, Plymouth, Devon,
PL4 9RD
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Day Care - William & Patricia Venton Centre

The William & Patricia Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities for those that need a little extra support. Freshly cooked lunches in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet and socialise with others. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and provides activities such as Bingo, Bridge, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Music, Arts and Crafts and trips out.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
