About Day Care - William & Patricia Venton Centre

The William & Patricia Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities for those that need a little extra support. Freshly cooked lunches in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet and socialise with others. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and provides activities such as Bingo, Bridge, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Music, Arts and Crafts and trips out.