About Day Centre

Chancery House is a Day Centre providing care by qualified carers. Included is a two course lunch, refreshments, activities and occasional trips. Transport to and from Chancery House is available for the less mobile or rurally isolated attending day care. Bathing facilities and hairdressing are also available at an extra charge, and are available to non-day care clients. Activities include arts & crafts, bingo, gentle exercise, and group games.