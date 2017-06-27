About Day Centre

At Royal Court Day Care, they strive to provide a full and varied range of activities tailored to the individual needs of the client, putting person centred planning at centre of everything they do. Most importantly they will make sure clients have a lot of fun and an enjoyable time. The day starts at 9.30 (although you can arrive earlier if you wish), with a look at the daily newspapers and specific events of that day. Activities are organised throughout the morning with tea/coffee and biscuits served between 10:30 and 11:00. A two-course home cooked lunch will be provided at 12:00, followed by further activities during the afternoon, to include tea/coffee and cake. Activities include: gardening, singing, games, reminiscing, arts & crafts, jewellery making, keep fit, music, poetry, pottery, dance, themed events, puzzles jigsaws, walking group, hand massage, films, photography, memory box, sewing and many more stimulating and interesting activities.