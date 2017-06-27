Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Centre

Royal Court Fiddlers Green Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire,
GL51 0SF
01242 221853
www.royalcourtcare.co.uk
daycentre.royalcourt@outlook.com

About Day Centre

At Royal Court Day Care, they strive to provide a full and varied range of activities tailored to the individual needs of the client, putting person centred planning at centre of everything they do. Most importantly they will make sure clients have a lot of fun and an enjoyable time. The day starts at 9.30 (although you can arrive earlier if you wish), with a look at the daily newspapers and specific events of that day. Activities are organised throughout the morning with tea/coffee and biscuits served between 10:30 and 11:00. A two-course home cooked lunch will be provided at 12:00, followed by further activities during the afternoon, to include tea/coffee and cake. Activities include: gardening, singing, games, reminiscing, arts & crafts, jewellery making, keep fit, music, poetry, pottery, dance, themed events, puzzles jigsaws, walking group, hand massage, films, photography, memory box, sewing and many more stimulating and interesting activities.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Court Care

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 60 or people with dementia/Alzheimer's Disease

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
