This unique centre for over 55s provides a welcoming atmosphere for people who may have memory impairment and/or physical problems. Guests are welcome to access a varied calendar of social activities, enjoy a three-course freshly prepared lunch, as well as hairdressing and chiropody services. Qualified, caring and professional staff are able to assist and support personal needs as appropriate.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17