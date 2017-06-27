Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Day Centre

Abbeyfield Grove House 12 Riddings Road, Ilkley,
LS29 9BF
01943 886000
www.abbeyfieldthedales.co.uk
a.wild@abbeyfieldthedales.co.uk

About Day Centre

This unique centre for over 55s provides a welcoming atmosphere for people who may have memory impairment and/or physical problems. Guests are welcome to access a varied calendar of social activities, enjoy a three-course freshly prepared lunch, as well as hairdressing and chiropody services. Qualified, caring and professional staff are able to assist and support personal needs as appropriate.

Who runs this service

  • Abbeyfield The Dales Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above who have memory impairment and/or physical problems
  • The service is unable to provide hoisting assistance and the building is not secure.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017