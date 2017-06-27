About Day Centre

Age UK Tunbridge Wells offers day care two days a week to older people, including those in the very early stages of dementia. Activities can include exercise classes, arts and crafts, and Tai Chi. There are Chiropody and Podiatry clinics four days a week, an in-house hairdresser and a bathing facility. There is also a computer learning centre. The service offers a dementia day care service three days a week.