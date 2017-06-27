Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Centre

Age UK Tunbridge Wells, Wood Street, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 2QS
01892 522591
www.ageuktunbridgewells.org.uk
daycare@ageuktw.org.uk

About Day Centre

Age UK Tunbridge Wells offers day care two days a week to older people, including those in the very early stages of dementia. Activities can include exercise classes, arts and crafts, and Tai Chi. There are Chiropody and Podiatry clinics four days a week, an in-house hairdresser and a bathing facility. There is also a computer learning centre. The service offers a dementia day care service three days a week.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tunbridge Wells

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and over living in Tunbridge Wells, Paddock Wood and the surrounding areas. Referral can come from any source, followed by an assessment.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
