About Day facilities for older people

Trinity aims to provide opportunities for friendship, social interaction and making people feeling safe in a warm and pleasant environment, with a range of activities to suit all abilities. The service also provides information to help people stay healthy and independent and positive experiences for people to enjoy day trips and holidays. Trinity Network have created both a relaxed and caring atmosphere where all are welcomed. They provide hot meals to all members and to other lunch clubs in the Leeds area. Trinity pride themselves in offering nutritional meals, freshly cooked on the premises. Trinity offer a wide ranging activity programme both recreational and educational and arrange day trips and holidays. They also provide information and advocacy, bereavement support, hospital visits, as well as liaison with voluntary and statutory agencies. Many members have difficulty with mobility and Trinity provide transport to and from the premises when possible.