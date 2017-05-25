Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Respite Care Centre

Homelink Day Respite Care Centre Hospital Bridge Road, Twickenham,
TW2 6DE
020 8255 1992
www.homelinkdaycare.co.uk
info@homelinkdaycare.co.uk

About Day Respite Care Centre

Clients come to our centre each week for one set day. We do all we can to ensure they have a lovely day so that their carer can leave them with peace of mind. We organise a programme of different activities for clients to join in with if they wish. Homelink is staffed by qualified nurses and health care assistants and also a team of caring, dedicated training volunteers. Come and visit us to see for yourself our caring environment.

Who runs this service

  • Homelink Day Respite Care Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who rely upon a carer, including people with a diagnosis of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
