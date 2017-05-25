Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Day Service at Tapton Hall

Tapton Hall Shore Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S10 3BU
0114 266 1391
www.rmbi.org.uk
taptondayservice@rmbi.org.uk

About Day Service at Tapton Hall

Based in Tapton Hall Masonic Centre, Tapton Hall Day Service supports up to 20 older people who enjoy the independence of living at home but who might like company or support in the daytime. With a warm, welcoming environment, Tapton Hall is ideal for meeting other people in the community, boosting confidence, and developing skills through the various activities on offer. Staff are carefully recruited and trained to ensure the service offered is of a high quality. They recognise that each person's needs and abilities are different and as such, everyone who attends Tapton Hall Day Service is treated as an individual, while being supported to remain active and independent. Those attending the day service are provided with healthy and nutritious meals, as well as tasty refreshments which are available throughout the day.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution Care Company

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 65 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
