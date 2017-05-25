It is a safe, familiar and friendly place where loved ones are stimulated and respected as individuals. Clients can choose to participate in a range of activities, interact socially or relax and enjoy quiet time. Th centre offers nutritious meals, transport, music days, gentle exercise, gardening, reminiscence projects, cooking and baking, relaxation and beauty therapies and, above all, a safe and caring environment.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17